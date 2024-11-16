NBA
Toronto loses despite gala performance by Pöltl
Despite a gala performance by Jakob Pöltl, the Toronto Raptors suffered their sixth consecutive defeat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Friday (local time). 25 points and 19 rebounds from the 29-year-old center from Vienna could not prevent a 95:99 defeat against the Detroit Pistons in front of a home crowd. The Canadians remain bottom of the league with a 2:11 record.
Pöltl scored a season-best 25 points. With 19 rebounds, eleven in offense for the second time in the NBA, he also set his personal NBA record, which he only achieved on October 28. In addition to his sixth double-double of the season, the Vienna native recorded three assists, three blocks and a steal in 35:01 minutes of action. RJ Barrett scored 22 points. The Raptors are back in action on Saturday. The program includes a visit to the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics.
Cleveland also wins 14th game of the season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still unstoppable. The NBA leaders won 144:126 against the Chicago Bulls, their 14th game of the season. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland were the protagonists with 37 and 29 points respectively. Anthony Davis led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120:115 win over the San Antonio Spurs with 40 points. LeBron James recorded triple figures for the fourth time in a row with 15 points, 16 rebounds and twelve assists.
In the duel for supremacy in the "Big Apple", the New York Knicks came out on top. They defeated the Brooklyn Nets 124:122 in the first of four meetings in the regular NBA season. Jalen Brunson scored 37 points and made the deciding shot from distance with six seconds left. The game's top scorer was Cam Thomas, who scored 43 points for the Nets.
