Toronto loses despite gala performance by Pöltl

Pöltl scored a season-best 25 points. With 19 rebounds, eleven in offense for the second time in the NBA, he also set his personal NBA record, which he only achieved on October 28. In addition to his sixth double-double of the season, the Vienna native recorded three assists, three blocks and a steal in 35:01 minutes of action. RJ Barrett scored 22 points. The Raptors are back in action on Saturday. The program includes a visit to the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics.