Tyrolean state budget in place, red figure dominates

Neos see Tyrol far from a zero deficit

"I very much doubt whether the promised plan of a zero deficit will even succeed in this period. The promised debt limit of one billion euros has long since been exceeded," explained Neos-LA Susanna Riedlsperger. "The €50 million that will be freed up by 10% in subsidies and investments is exactly the almost €50 million less we will receive from federal taxes this year. De facto nothing has been saved!"