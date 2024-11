“From my point of view, there’s no more improvement”

"I definitely feel the support of the club," Bernhard Summer said in an interview with the "Krone" after the Altach girls' 2-0 defeat at Neulengbach the weekend before last. The 57-year-old's assessment proved to be wrong just a few days later. Because on the eve of the Rheindörfler's goalless draw at Bergheim, there was a surprising separation. "Things had just come to a head a bit recently," said Summer, not wanting to go into too much detail, "but I would definitely still have coached the team in Bergheim. It's a shame that I wasn't able to say goodbye to the team and the fans."