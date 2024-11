Treiback kicker is the “Speedy” of the regional league

The fastest mouse in Mexico is Speedy Gonzalez - and the one in Treibach? Martin Lamzari! Because the new addition to the regional league team is running around everyone's ears. "We use a GPS transmitter to evaluate everything during matches - and Martin had almost 37 km/h on his speedometer!", says Treibach sports director Stefan Weitensfelder in amazement. This makes his 23-year-old attacking whirler even faster than any player in the last Champions League round - Achraf Hakimi (PSG) was the best at 36.5 km/h! Lamzari also hit the target, scoring six times so far - the best Treibacher!