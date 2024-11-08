“Europe has nothing to fear from Trump”

"Trump doesn't love dictators, but he talks to them"

According to Traina, the fact that many Europeans cannot understand the enthusiasm is more down to the politician's style than his work. "Not a single war has started under Trump." Putin will take Trump much more seriously than his predecessor. Because unlike Biden, Trump is not predictable. The former ambassador takes a different view of Trump being a friend of the Kremlin leader or Kim Jong-un: "He doesn't love dictators. But he gets involved and talks to them."