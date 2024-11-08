Ex-Ambassador Traina:
“Europe has nothing to fear from Trump”
The former US ambassador in Vienna, Trevor Traina, is a staunch Trump supporter. In an interview with "Krone", he explains why the election of the new US president is also good news for Europe. He sharply criticizes his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.
Trevor Traina was hardly surprised by Trump's election victory. The former US ambassador to Vienna (2018 to 2021) is an ardent supporter of the Republican. In an interview with Krone, he says: "Trump took people's concerns seriously, while the Democrats ignored them. Harris simply focused on the wrong issues such as gender equality and climate change."
Citizens wanted a change of course with a strong man
However, citizens are primarily concerned about high inflation and border security. This is also similar in Europe. "And people in the US really love Trump, he's a real superstar." Voters have shown that they want a change of course, a strong leader who shows the way. Many workers in particular voted for the right-wing populist. "He reaches these people better than Harris," says Traina.
"The country that put the first man on the moon couldn't even bring its astronauts home this year," says Traina. People want the "old America" back, where anything is possible.
"Trump doesn't love dictators, but he talks to them"
According to Traina, the fact that many Europeans cannot understand the enthusiasm is more down to the politician's style than his work. "Not a single war has started under Trump." Putin will take Trump much more seriously than his predecessor. Because unlike Biden, Trump is not predictable. The former ambassador takes a different view of Trump being a friend of the Kremlin leader or Kim Jong-un: "He doesn't love dictators. But he gets involved and talks to them."
At the end of the first Trump administration, there had already been clear warnings from the Republican that Russia was planning to invade Ukraine. But Biden reacted incorrectly, provoked Putin further and thus helped to cause the war, criticizes the former diplomat.
Traina sees election as good news for Europe
Donald Trump, on the other hand, is not at all unpredictable when it comes to his economic policy. Lower taxes and deregulation would help the economy, the Biden administration had taken the wrong path here. "Trump surrounds himself with business people. He is very concerned with the economy." This was also an advantage during the election campaign, such as the support of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk.
A prosperous economy in the USA is ultimately also good for Europe. The Biden administration has taken the wrong path here. Trump has recognized that energy policy is the key. "In the end, energy security is just as important as military security," says the Republican. Under Trump, the USA has even become a huge oil exporter, but Biden worked against this during his time in office.
Trump does not want to abandon any NATO countries. He only wants a fair partnership in which other member states also contribute militarily.
Trevor Traina
However, the demand for ten to 20 percent tariffs is also a tactic, says the businessman in the interview: "He has to put something on the table in negotiations with the EU." Trump also does not want to simply abandon any NATO countries. He only wants a partnership of equals in which other countries also contribute militarily. "Europe has nothing to fear," he summarizes.
Can Traina imagine returning to Vienna as ambassador? It is still too early for such speculation. However, the entrepreneur and multimillionaire would be delighted to be able to take on a role again under the new Trump administration. He has taken Vienna and Austria to his heart: "I see more potential in Austria than many Austrians themselves."
Trump as Bitcoin president
The busy businessman is currently working as a crypto entrepreneur alongside ChatGPT founder Sam Altman and is rolling out the "Worldcoin" project worldwide. As far as virtual currencies such as Bitcoin and Co. are concerned, Trump is also likely to provide further impetus. On the night of his election, Bitcoin already climbed to a record high of 75,000 US dollars.
The future head of government of the USA sees himself as a Bitcoin president. Traina has already spoken to the politician personally about this: "I asked him: the US is a leader in so many tech industries, but why not in the crypto industry?" The entrepreneur is convinced that Trump understands this and will create good regulations.
