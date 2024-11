Head of health insurance company approved cure and therapies for wife

In its report published on Thursday, the Graz City Court of Audit (RH), headed by Hans-Georg Windhaber, dissected the City of Graz Health Insurance Fund (KFA) over almost 100 pages - we reported. According to the auditors, the administrative system is "completely outdated, inefficient and very error-prone". The organization is "unstructured", the economic situation is "precarious" and the IT is also "hopelessly outdated."