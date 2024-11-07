China sabre-rattling: how to sink aircraft carriers

China only has two operational aircraft carriers to date: the Liaoning, which was commissioned in 2012, and the Shandong aircraft carrier, which was added in 2019. They are Soviet technology: the Liaoning was initially called the Riga, then the Varyag - and was under construction in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. China bought the unfinished carrier from Ukraine at an auction via a camouflage company and later completed it. Subsequently, the Admiral Kuznetsov-class carrier also served as a model for the Liaoning. The Chinese carriers are each home to a squadron of J-15 fighter aircraft from Shenyang, which in turn are based on the Soviet Sukhoi Su-33 Flanker. A week ago, both aircraft carriers and a dozen escort ships left for an exercise. A demonstration of power in the direction of neighboring countries and Taiwan. But the democratically-run island republic has an antidote at the ready - years earlier than expected.