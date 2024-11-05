Trump vs. Harris: who the celebrities are voting for

Jon Bon Jovi (62)

Things have been quiet around the rock star in recent months as he has been recovering from an operation on his vocal chords. These were partially reinforced with plastic. So appearances have been rather rare. But a few days ago, Bon Jovi performed for Harris at an election rally in the US state of North Carolina. After two songs, he posed a question to the audience: "Who can unite the country again when we are so polarized?" He also said he was proud to be able to perform for Harris, who would be the next president of the USA.