Trump vs. Harris: who the celebrities are voting for

Hip-hop icon Eminem raps together with former President Barack Obama for Kamala Harris. Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan tears up his body and waves US flags for Donald Trump, while rock singer Kid Rock performs his old worldwide hit "American Bad Ass". US presidential elections naturally also involve the mobilization of voters by celebrities from the film, music and sports scene. One thing is clear: if it were up to the number and influence of celebrity supporters, the Democratic candidate would already have victory in the bag.
In fact, numerous stars have once again thrown their weight behind the Vice President in the campaign finale. Here are her most important supporters:
Taylor Swift (34)
The pop superstar threw her weight behind the Democrat in an Instagram post immediately after the only TV duel between Harris and Trump. She presented herself as a "childless cat woman", alluding to a disrespectful comment made by Trump's running mate J.D. Vance.
Swift justified her decision with Harris' support for women's right to self-determination, among other things. As a former country singer, Swift also reaches conservative groups of voters, especially younger citizens, who tend to be considered distant from politics and are difficult to mobilize for elections.
Lady Gaga (38)
The pop singer sang at Harris' campaign finale in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) and appealed to the country's women in particular to vote for the candidate. US women have long had no voice, but have had to raise children, keep families together and support men in their decisions. Now, however, they could have a decisive influence on the future of the country, said the musician.
Bruce Springsteen (75)
The rock legend picks up the guitar for Harris and performs together with former President Barack Obama at campaign events in Atlanta and Philadelphia. This is almost a tradition, as he gave a concert for Obama in 2008 and one for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton eight years later.
Jon Bon Jovi (62)
Things have been quiet around the rock star in recent months as he has been recovering from an operation on his vocal chords. These were partially reinforced with plastic. So appearances have been rather rare. But a few days ago, Bon Jovi performed for Harris at an election rally in the US state of North Carolina. After two songs, he posed a question to the audience: "Who can unite the country again when we are so polarized?" He also said he was proud to be able to perform for Harris, who would be the next president of the USA.
Eminem (52)
The Real Slim Shady is also on the Democrat's side. The rapper comes from Detroit and could provide Harris with decisive votes in the important swing state of Michigan. Together with former President Obama, he recently attended a campaign event in his home town and emphasized the importance of the election because it was about freedom of speech and other basic rights. Obama then rapped a passage from Eminem's hit "Lose Yourself".
Pink (45)
The singer performed together with her daughter Willow at the Democratic nomination convention in August with the song "What about us". Pink justified her support in terms of women's politics. "I'm grateful that women are getting a voice. We should always make our voices heard," said the singer from the swing state of Pennsylvania, who had already taken a clear political stance almost two decades ago with her song "Dear Mr. President", an open letter to the then Republican incumbent George W. Bush.
Lizzo (36) and Usher (46)
The two rappers campaigned for the Democrat with campaign appearances in swing states. Lizzo was campaigning in her home city of Detroit. She said it was "about damn time" that the USA finally got a female president. "I support Vice President Harris because she is fighting for the freedoms of all people," said Usher in Atlanta, where he began his music career. The R&B star had given his career a boost in February as the star of the halftime show at the Super Bowl, the final game of the American Football League.
Beyoncé (43)
US singer Beyoncé is a Harris supporter because she is committed to what the USA needs right now: "unity", said the 43-year-old during a recent appearance at an election campaign event in her home town of Houston, Texas. She was not speaking as a celebrity or politician, but as a mother who wanted a better future for her children, she emphasized at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. Beyoncé performed together with singer Kelly Rowland, with whom she was once in the band Destiny's Child.
Mariah Carey (55)
The pop singer visited the White House with her twins Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the Christmas season last year. This year, the 55-year-old is raising spirits for the Democrats. On Monday, she posted a selfie with her best friend Kerry Washington with the clear message: "Vote!"
Harrison Ford (82)
Hollywood star Harrison Ford wants to vote for Democrat Kamala Harris in the US presidential election. The actor said this in a video published by the Harris campaign on the X platform. "The truth is, Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her on political issues and ideas," Ford, known from film series such as "Indiana Jones" and "Star Wars", advertises in the clip.
Oprah Winfrey (70)
The well-known US talk show host Oprah Winfrey has also urgently called for the election of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. "All the fear and anxiety you feel: you feel it because you feel the danger, and you change that with your vote," said the 70-year-old at Harris' final rally in Philadelphia, the largest city in the particularly embattled state of Pennsylvania. "We are voting for healing instead of hate."
Trump has also been able to attract a few celebrity bandwagoners to his side:
Elon Musk (53)
The South African-born electric car producer, who has become the richest man in the world, openly backed Trump in the summer and also brought him back to his social network X (formerly Twitter). An "interview" and campaign appearance with the ex-president were not enough for Musk: he also founded a "Super PAC" that distributes his money via a lottery system. Anyone who wants to take part in the prize draw of one million dollars a day must be registered to vote in one of seven swing states and also sign a petition in favor of freedom of speech and the carrying of firearms.
Kid Rock (53)
The musician, who lives on a ranch in the conservative stronghold of Tennessee, has dedicated himself entirely to Trump. Not only was he the star of the Republican nomination convention, he also tours the country under the slogan "Make America Rock Again". At the peak of his career at the turn of the millennium, he was primarily known for his feel-good songs ("All Summer Long"), but the coincidence of the pandemic and the middle of life must have made him somewhat bitter. He took up arms and riddled beer cans just because his favorite beer brand Bud advertises with a transgender woman.
Kanye West (47)
The rapper is an ambivalent supporter of Trump, and not just because he himself flirted with a presidential candidacy four years ago. Kanye West has been struggling with mental health problems for years and has caused a stir with anti-Semitic remarks, for example. He is also an admirer of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga ended their collaboration with Kanye West due to his repeated escapades. While still president, Trump received the rapper in the White House, apparently in an attempt to endear himself to the black population. Recently, Trump said of Kanye West that he was "a really nice guy" with a "good heart" who kept getting himself into trouble.
Kim Kardashian (44)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West not only have four children in common, but also their political views. She recently attracted attention with a congratulatory post on the occasion of Trump's daughter Ivanka's birthday. In June, an insider told the magazine "US Weekly" that the two women met at the Met Gala almost a decade ago and that their contact had recently "intensified". They "share a passion for criminal justice reform", the confidante continued.
Hulk Hogan (71)
The legendary wrestler caused the biggest stir at the Republican Party conference by tearing a black T-shirt and revealing a bright red sleeveless shirt with Trump's campaign logo. "Donald Trump is the strongest of them all," he said. The endorsement is particularly painful for Harris, as the 70-year-old was still making waves for Democrat Barack Obama in 2011. Speaking of wrestling: another star from the scene is also in favor of Trump: The Undertaker. He once even invited the Republican to his podcast.
Billy Ray Cyrus (63)
Unlike his now much better-known and more successful daughter Miley Cyrus, the country singer ("Achy Breaky Heart") from the Republican stronghold of Kentucky is a staunch supporter of Trump. "Billy Ray Cyrus is here. He's a conservative guy, and I told him, 'How could you have such a liberal daughter?" the Republican goaded the singer at a campaign event in July. Cyrus justified his support for Trump by saying that he was a "proud American". And he also played at the funeral for firefighter Corey Comperatore, who is being hailed as a martyr by Trump's movement after his death in the failed assassination attempt on Trump.
Mel Gibson (68)
The "Braveheart" actor and "Passion of the Christ" director has made no secret of who he will vote for during the election campaign. He recently told a reporter about Harris: "She has the IQ of a fence post."
James Caviezel (56)
The actor, who played Jesus of Nazareth in "Passion of Christ", once described Trump as the "new Moses". The real estate billionaire was "chosen by God". Caviezel is considered very religious and also believes in the so-called QAnon conspiracy.
Russel Brand (49)
The comedian and actor can also be counted among the conspiracy theorists. He used to be on the left and called himself a "revolutionary". However, the critic of vaccination and coronavirus measures took a completely different direction in recent years and became a Trump supporter.
Buzz Aldrin (94)
The second man on the moon is voting for Trump because he proved during his first term of office "that he is interested in space exploration". According to Aldrin, this interest will have an impact on the new moon and Mars missions.
Amber Rose (41)
The US model is an avowed Trump supporter and anti-abortion activist. At the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she declared: "I'm here today to tell you that no matter what our political background is, electing Donald Trump as president is the best chance we have to give our babies a better life."
Political rivals, private friends
Although they are political rivals, that doesn't mean they aren't friends. The relationship between Kid Rock and Eminem proves this. In a video posted on Instagram (see below), the rock singer openly admitted: "Now that I have your attention, let me tell you that I love Eminem, we've been friends for many years. I don't agree with his politics, but I give him and people like Taylor Swift credit for standing up and not being afraid to stand up loudly for what they believe in."
Eminem did not let this go unanswered and thanked him on the short message platform X with the words: "The only thing we agree on ... Onward Lions! I appreciate that, Bob." The Lions are a football team from Detroit. They play in the NFL.
