Pioneering role
A healthier city with help from space
Amstetten is the first municipality in Austria to use satellites to reduce CO₂ emissions on its way to climate neutrality. The data is now being analyzed.
The ambitious goal is clear in Amstetten: The district capital is to become climate-neutral by 2040. However, getting there is anything but easy. In order to achieve it, the town was the first in Austria to seek help from space. In collaboration with a US company, the CO₂ emissions in Amstetten are calculated by satellites. "They use state-of-the-art remote sensing technology that enables precise measurement and analysis," explains Deputy Mayor Dominic Hörlezeder from the Green Party.
Complex algorithms
Special satellites capture high-resolution images and spectral data of the city across the entire area. "Complex algorithms evaluate this data and use it to calculate the CO₂ concentrations in the atmosphere above Amstetten," explains Hörlezeder. This not only makes it possible to identify CO₂ hotspots, but regular measurements can also be used to precisely track changes in emissions.
Important basis for climate roadmap
The data is currently being evaluated. They will provide an important basis for the roadmap to Amstetten's climate neutrality, which will be drawn up over the next year and a half. "We can use this innovative technology to manage our climate protection measures in a targeted manner and are taking on a pioneering role in Austria with this method," says the Deputy Mayor. The roadmap will then include comprehensive measures such as the expansion of renewable energy, the strengthening of public transport, sustainable densification and the preservation of green spaces.
