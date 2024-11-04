A healthier city with help from space

Important basis for climate roadmap

The data is currently being evaluated. They will provide an important basis for the roadmap to Amstetten's climate neutrality, which will be drawn up over the next year and a half. "We can use this innovative technology to manage our climate protection measures in a targeted manner and are taking on a pioneering role in Austria with this method," says the Deputy Mayor. The roadmap will then include comprehensive measures such as the expansion of renewable energy, the strengthening of public transport, sustainable densification and the preservation of green spaces.