Doughnut check: the sweetest temptation awaits!

The two had another argument. In the midst of the hustle and bustle in the kitchen, between bustling activity and steaming pots, the couple peppered each other with wild insults. Until a snippy remark broke the camel's back. The old Viennese court cook fired a piece of yeast dough in the direction of her husband. But instead of hitting his face as she had hoped, it landed in boiling fat - which is how Cäcilia Krapf gave birth to the pastry that was ultimately named after her around 1690.