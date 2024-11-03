Accusations against police
“I’m holding my gun in front of your face”
Serious accusations against a policewoman in Upper Styria! She is said to have threatened a minor (15), who slapped a boy in the face in the playground, to come to her house and hold her service weapon in front of her face. The incident is being investigated.
Unpleasant scenes took place on a playground in the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag at the beginning of September: A primary school pupil (7) allegedly shot a 15-year-old girl with water bombs made from dog bags. Because he didn't stop, the girl fought back and slapped him in the face - which in turn earned her a charge of assault from the boy's father.
"I'll hold my gun to your face!"
According to Marc Simbürger, lawyer for the accused and her mother, things got bizarre afterwards: a policewoman is said to have asked for the girl to be called back by voicemail. Irritated, she and her mother called back. A policewoman actually introduced herself on the phone and said that the 15-year-old had been reported. The mother expressed concern as to whether the officer was genuine. "I'll prove to you that I'm from the police by standing in front of your door and holding my gun in front of your face!" the policewoman is said to have suddenly threatened and insulted the girl as "Gfrast". Shortly afterwards, two police officers, including the officer in question, are said to have turned up at their home and threatened them with the youth welfare office and the court.
This approach not only thwarts the rights of the accused and the presumption of innocence, but also any appropriate treatment of minors!
Anwalt Marc Simbürger
Bild: Reif und Partner
For lawyer Marc Simbürger, this is unbelievable behavior on the part of the staff: "This approach not only undermines the rights of the accused and the presumption of innocence, but also any appropriate treatment of minors!" He has submitted a complaint to the regional police directorate, and a statement of facts to the public prosecutor's office is in preparation.
When asked by the police, press spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher said: "We can neither confirm nor deny the incident. However, we have received a corresponding complaint, which is being investigated."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
