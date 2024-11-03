“I’m holding my gun in front of your face”

"I'll hold my gun to your face!"

According to Marc Simbürger, lawyer for the accused and her mother, things got bizarre afterwards: a policewoman is said to have asked for the girl to be called back by voicemail. Irritated, she and her mother called back. A policewoman actually introduced herself on the phone and said that the 15-year-old had been reported. The mother expressed concern as to whether the officer was genuine. "I'll prove to you that I'm from the police by standing in front of your door and holding my gun in front of your face!" the policewoman is said to have suddenly threatened and insulted the girl as "Gfrast". Shortly afterwards, two police officers, including the officer in question, are said to have turned up at their home and threatened them with the youth welfare office and the court.