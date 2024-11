Funeral speaker: “I actually have a tender disposition”

"Krone": Many people know you as a storyteller and children's book author. How did it come about that you also became a funeral speaker?

Reinhard Mut: There have been many deaths during the pandemic. Funeral speakers were also needed. Acquaintances said that I had a talent for storytelling. I didn't want to do it at first. Because I'm actually a bit of a soft touch and open coffins aren't really my thing. But in the end, I went for it and I don't regret it.