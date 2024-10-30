Species conservation summit in Colombia has stalled

"COP16 is the place to finally make progress in global species conservation. But at the moment the delegates are getting lost in the details. Meanwhile, the industrial lobby is propagating false solutions and thus preventing effective species protection. For the biodiversity conference to be a success, the ministers must put enough money on the table and give indigenous peoples and local communities direct access to these funds. The climate and species protection crisis can only be solved together," says Ursula Bittner, species protection expert at Greenpeace.