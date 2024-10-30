Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

It's all about money

Species conservation summit in Colombia has stalled

Nachrichten
30.10.2024 10:13

The hot phase of the biodiversity summit in Colombia has begun these days. The ministers have been on site since Tuesday and have taken over the helm. As is so often the case, it is all about money and the financing of nature conservation measures. Climate activists are putting pressure on politicians.

0 Kommentare

"COP16 is the place to finally make progress in global species conservation. But at the moment the delegates are getting lost in the details. Meanwhile, the industrial lobby is propagating false solutions and thus preventing effective species protection. For the biodiversity conference to be a success, the ministers must put enough money on the table and give indigenous peoples and local communities direct access to these funds. The climate and species protection crisis can only be solved together," says Ursula Bittner, species protection expert at Greenpeace.

It's all about the money
The negotiations in Colombia have recently stalled over questions of financing. Greenpeace is calling for the funding gap in nature conservation to be urgently closed and for negotiators not to be distracted by false solutions such as biodiversity offsets. In addition, direct access to funding must be created for indigenous peoples and local communities.

Greenpeace species conservation expert Ursula Bittner (Bild: Greenpeace)
Greenpeace species conservation expert Ursula Bittner
(Bild: Greenpeace)

Time is of the essence
The talks in Cali will continue until November 1. This means that the signatory states still have four days to make important decisions. In addition to the necessary pledges of sufficient financial resources, the Parties must adapt their national biodiversity strategies and measures in order to fulfill their obligations to protect nature. In Austria, these measures urgently need to be firmly anchored in the new government's program, Greenpeace says.

Gewessler wants to "get down to business" (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Gewessler wants to "get down to business"
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Austria's current Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler promises to put pressure on her colleagues. "In Colombia, it's now time to get down to business. Targets are only good if you can also check whether they are being achieved. There is a sensible compromise on financing from Montreal. We should implement this instead of starting all over again," says Gewessler.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Petja Mladenova
Petja Mladenova
Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf