Gérard Depardieu wants to postpone trial date

Harassed and touched

According to information from the Paris public prosecutor's office, one of the two plaintiffs, a decorator, accused the actor of pulling her towards him when he was sitting in a corridor and she walked past him. He allegedly pinned her with his legs, touched her buttocks, her sex and her breast over her clothes. He is said to have accompanied his gestures with obscene remarks. The woman filed a lawsuit against him in February for sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexist insults.