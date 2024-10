Why it pays to work in Switzerland

Life in Switzerland always sounds attractive: high salaries, lots of nature and an extremely high quality of life that is hard to beat in any other country. While the gross average salary in Austria in 2023 was 57,731 euros per year for full-time employees, Switzerland boasts a gross salary of around 78,000 francs (around 83,000 euros) per year. Depending on the sector, salaries can be up to four times higher. But there are a few things to bear in mind: