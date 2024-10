Who gets which office in the Zuckerl coalition

The way seems to be clear for the Zuckerl coalition and an initial list of ministers has already been drawn up behind the scenes. 17 posts, 14 ministers and three state secretaries, are considered the most likely number for a government. As the party with the most votes, the ÖVP is likely to get seven ministerial posts, the SPÖ five - leaving two for the NEOS. All three parties are expected to receive one state secretary each.