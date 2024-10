How Nintendo’s advocates take out the competition

Anyone who goes into business with Nintendo should have deep pockets: This has been the experience in recent years of private individuals, companies or even online communities whose businesses or software products have been perceived as a threat by Nintendo. Nintendo's legal department has made headlines with one lawsuit after another - against other game developers who allegedly copy Nintendo ideas, open-source emulators, game modders and pretty much any company that even remotely tries to drive business with a red cap with an "M" on it. Krone+ takes a look inside Nintendo's legal department and analyzes why the Japanese company relies so consistently on its advocates.