Outstanding invoices

Angry landlady slides into bankruptcy after eleven months

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 06:00

Restaurateur Alexandra Pervulesko made headlines across Austria as the "angry landlady" because of her rejection of coronavirus measures. Now there is renewed excitement about the Linz native, who has been running Gasthaus Reisinger in Lichtenberg since November 2023. The health insurance company initiated insolvency proceedings due to an outstanding bill. 

Alexandra Pervulesko turned the lights back on in the traditional Reisinger inn in Lichtenberg at 11.11 a.m. on 11/11 last year. Eleven months later, the 55-year-old from Linz, who also became known as the "rage landlady" due to her rejection of coronavirus regulations, is insolvent. The health insurance company filed for bankruptcy.

According to the credit protection association, the outstanding amount is 2,300 euros. However, there are also a number of outstanding execution proceedings. "The judge dug up ancient things and drew up a long list," Pervulesko told the Krone.

Zitat Icon

If the guests do not drop out completely, the continuation of the restaurant appears to be unproblematic according to the current status

German Storch, Masseverwalter

Closure on December 3?
She is firmly convinced that the bankruptcy proceedings will be closed at the earliest possible date. That would be December 3. Creditors have until this date to assert their claims: "Then everything will be over again. Until then, we will continue as normal. The ÖGK bill has been settled and our house is full to bursting," says the restaurateur.

Outstanding bill at the brewery
Liquidator German Storch is more cautious: "I can't yet say how high the total balance is. "Around 8400 euros are outstanding with Brauunion. He believes it is unlikely that the pub will close. "If the guests don't drop out completely, it doesn't seem problematic to continue as things stand."

In November last year, the Linzer Wut landlady reopened the traditional Reisinger restaurant in Lichtenberg. (Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
In November last year, the Linzer Wut landlady reopened the traditional Reisinger restaurant in Lichtenberg.
(Bild: Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)

Guests often travel far
There should be no shortage of customers. Guests from near and far visited the restaurant regularly. They were usually outnumbered by locals. Storch: "In the coming days, the announcement of the bankruptcy proceedings could even lead to a positive revival of business. Guests could say to themselves, now more than ever." Pervulesko had indicated that the continuation deposit had been secured by a third party.

Detention for several days
She has never been involved in a bankruptcy, but the angry landlady is familiar with turbulence in connection with coronavirus: in January 2021, she opened her Badcafe in Linz despite the lockdown. At the time, she justified the action by arguing that the Covid restrictions would deprive her of her livelihood. Instead of paying the administrative fine of 5,000 euros imposed for this, she was imprisoned for several days. Because further fines were imposed for "lockdown parties", she then closed the pub completely. BK/MR/MZ

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
Porträt von Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
