Kickl on the sidelines?
Coalition poker: Subtle rapprochement between SPÖ and ÖVP
The formation of a government continues to proceed rather slowly. While there have already been constructive exploratory talks between ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl is due to speak to Babler on Friday.
Nehammer is currently attending the EU summit in Brussels. But distance is no barrier to proximity. After all, the ÖVP chancellor is expected to play a key role in shaping a new government at home in Austria. Federal President Alexander van der Bellen sent him and the heads of the other major parties on an initial exploratory trip.
Many overlaps between the FPÖ and ÖVP, but ...
Interim conclusion: No prospect of a partnership between election winner Kickl and incumbent Nehammer. The latter categorically rules out cooperation with Kickl (but not with the FPÖ , which toes the ÖVP line on many points).
The Chancellor has also already spoken to SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. According to ÖVP circles, Mr. Babler, who has a reputation in conservative circles as a left-winger, was very open. No "red lines" or possible coalition conditions such as taxes on the rich or inheritance taxes were drawn. It was a constructive discussion in which Babler also addressed the ÖVP's favorite economic topic: strengthening the business location.
Babler's rapprochement as a first step towards a three-party coalition?
A rapprochement that can be interpreted as a first tiny step towards a possible three-party coalition (with NEOS rather than Green)
Kickl ill: meeting with Babler only on Friday
A meeting between Babler and Kickl should also have taken place on Thursday. An illness of the blue politician prevented the meeting of opposites. It is to be rescheduled for Friday. Babler said: "We will comply with the Federal President's request. Our fundamental positions will not change."
Federal President brings "Big Three" back for talks
Van der Bellen invites the "Big Three" to new talks next week. Taking stock. The President will then address the public. It remains exciting ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
