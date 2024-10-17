Coalition poker: Subtle rapprochement between SPÖ and ÖVP

The Chancellor has also already spoken to SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. According to ÖVP circles, Mr. Babler, who has a reputation in conservative circles as a left-winger, was very open. No "red lines" or possible coalition conditions such as taxes on the rich or inheritance taxes were drawn. It was a constructive discussion in which Babler also addressed the ÖVP's favorite economic topic: strengthening the business location.