“A state governor should be with the people”

"Krone": Mr. Kunasek, if you were to become a member of the Styrian state government after the state elections, what would be your preferred portfolios?

Mario Kunasek: The goal must be the governor, because he has a great deal of overall political responsibility. Our issues are clearly in the areas of social affairs and asylum - we would have to act quickly here. The infrastructure sector would also be important, in two respects: firstly, Styria has some catching up to do here, and secondly, we have already gained experience here in recent decades with Michael Schmid, Leo Schöggl and Gerhard Kurzmann. But first you have to discuss the content, then the departments and then the heads.