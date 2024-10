Crooks make millions with a fake document

The gang of fraudsters operated mainly from Mauerkirchen, but also had their own people in key positions. This is how the scam worked: fake identity cards were obtained in Serbia for around 60 fake people who actually existed, but whose real names were different. The "helpers" then used these seemingly genuine documents to register at real apartments. Provided by an accomplice in the real estate industry - the straw people never lived there, but still had a real registration form from the municipality.