Orbán's plans
Uproar over Hungary: “The asylum camp is coming for sure”
Reports from Hungary are fueling concerns about the Orbán government's secret plans. The SPÖ emphasizes: "Our fears were very well justified."
In the highly emotional debate about an asylum camp near Austria, new reports from Hungary are causing even more headaches. According to these reports, a refugee camp is not only planned in Vitnyéd-Csermajor. According to the latest information, two further reception centers are to be set up in the region, one of them at Rábaring near Écs. The village is located on road 82 between Győr and Veszprém, not far from the M1 highway.
Document in newspaper
The suspicion that the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has a whole concept for refugee camps in the drawer was revealed by research on the other side of the border. Plans for an asylum camp in Vitnyéd have been denied by Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyás. However, a document leaked to the newspaper "Magyar Hang" is said to refute his statement.
Residents convinced
The document from the Ministry of the Interior in Budapest confirms the construction of a camp in Vitnyéd with 500 places at a cost of almost €12 million. The local mayor was the first to warn against this. Like him, many local residents are firmly convinced: "No matter what the politicians say, sooner or later we will have migrants here."
SPÖ parliamentarian Maximilian Köllner takes up the "hot" topic: "Before the National Council elections, the FPÖ appeased that everything about the asylum camp was untrue. Now it turns out that our fears were indeed justified."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
