Uproar over Hungary: “The asylum camp is coming for sure”

In the highly emotional debate about an asylum camp near Austria, new reports from Hungary are causing even more headaches. According to these reports, a refugee camp is not only planned in Vitnyéd-Csermajor. According to the latest information, two further reception centers are to be set up in the region, one of them at Rábaring near Écs. The village is located on road 82 between Győr and Veszprém, not far from the M1 highway.