Cancer drama for Swiss downhill skier Hintermann

Doctors are confident

"That alone will take three months. The season is over," said Hintermann, looking ahead to a difficult time. However, the doctors are confident - not only about the healing process, but also about the continuation of his career as a ski racer. "The chances of recovery are very good. It is very well under control, although it is a rare type of cancer," said Hintermann about a disease that Austria's team player Stefan Lainer, for example, has also recently successfully battled.