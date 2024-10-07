President of the National Council: Hofer leaves, who succeeds him?

Kickl himself could take office

However, the option that Kickl himself could become President of the National Council should not be completely ruled out, according to the FPÖ itself. It is possible that the party leader does not want to be accused of having caused the failure of an FPÖ government. Most recently, however, Kickl had emphasized that he did not want to make the same mistake as his political role model Jörg Haider, who had tried to co-govern from Carinthia on demand, which ultimately even blew up the FPÖ and led to the founding of the BZÖ under Haider.