Thiem puts the finishing touches to Vienna here

"An incredible experience"

Thiem is playing in the innovative tournament format for the third time. "It was an incredible experience to be on court at the UTS. Anything can happen, it never gets boring. Physically, it's incredibly intense," said Thiem. Everything is more relaxed and informal. "But when you run in, it's serious business. Then you want one thing above all: to win." Thiem knows Frankfurt very well, also because his closest friend lives there, as he said.