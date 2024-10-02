At a glance: Graz roadworks reach their finale

The best news is in Maiffredystrasse and Leonhardstrasse - here the crumbling tracks could be repaired by the start of school. Streetcar lines 1 and 7 are running again and the car lanes have also been opened. The Opernring and Joanneumring will only have to wait another month. "By the end of October, two lanes will be open again here, only the ancillary work will take one to two weeks longer," explains Thomas Fischer, Head of the Graz Roads Department.