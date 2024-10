Not without my bean! When it starts to get dangerous

Austria - a country of coffee drinkers! Almost three quarters indulge in at least one cup a day, and just under half reach for the popular hot drink several times a day. On average, 5.73 kilos of the "black gold" are consumed per capita per year, putting Austria in sixth place worldwide behind leader Luxembourg (8.47 kg), the Netherlands and Scandinavian countries. We Austrians also drink an average of 2.65 cups a day.