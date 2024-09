Artistic protest against the building development

Door open for further "sins"

This was the impetus for the "Die Unversiegelten" initiative to make an artistic statement against building development in the district. The protest is not only directed against the central warehouse, but also against other - partly planned - "sins". Projects like the central warehouse have opened the door for similar buildings: "When one starts, it starts," says Werner Hertel from the "Unversiegelte". They want to show which natural treasures are still at risk. Hertel refers to corridors for migratory birds and animal migrations.