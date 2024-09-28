Is the conflict escalating?
Iran’s spiritual leader Ali Khamenei evacuated
According to insiders, Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken to a safe place following the strikes against Beirut and the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah announced by Israel.
With Nasrallah's death, the conflict with Israel, which seemed to follow certain rules in the confrontations for almost a year, could spiral even further out of control. However, it is not clear whether Iran, as the militia's most important supporter, will rush to help in the event of a war. The new Iranian government under President Masoud Pezeshkian is struggling with a severe economic crisis and is seeking a rapprochement with the West. Although Iran's military leadership announced retaliation after the killing of Hamas foreign leader Ismail Haniyeh at the end of July, this has yet to materialize.
However, increased security measures have now been introduced, as Reuters learned from two local representatives briefed by the government in Tehran. Iran is in constant contact with Hezbollah and other groups in the region regarding further action.
Ali Khamenei: Must stand by the "proud Hezbollah"
Ali Khamenei explained that the "Zionist criminals" were "far too insignificant to be able to inflict serious damage on the strong structure of Hezbollah in Lebanon". All Muslims must stand by the Lebanese people and the "proud Hezbollah" according to their means, Khamenei said on Saturday after the Israeli military announced the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
Hezbollah continues to fire on Israel
Meanwhile, the Lebanese Hezbollah militia has claimed responsibility for several rocket attacks on Israel after the Israeli military announced the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. A group of Israeli soldiers was attacked with artillery shells in northern Israel. A volley of rockets was fired at the northern Israeli town of Sa'ar.
In response to the "brutal Israeli attacks", rockets were also fired at the village of Rosh Pina. The Shiite organization did not comment on the death of its leader announced by Israel.
Israel's military chief: "Will reach other enemies of Israel"
Israel's military chief is now threatening other enemies of the Jewish state. "The message to all those who threaten the citizens of the State of Israel is simple: we will know how to reach them. In the north, in the south and in more distant places," said Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi.
The attack on Friday had been prepared for a long time. "It came at the right time and in a very sharp manner," Halevi explained. The military is now on high alert.
The army confirmed in the morning that the head of the Lebanese Shiite militia had been killed in the Israeli airstrike. There was initially no confirmation from Hezbollah.
