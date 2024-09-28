Iran’s spiritual leader Ali Khamenei evacuated

With Nasrallah's death, the conflict with Israel, which seemed to follow certain rules in the confrontations for almost a year, could spiral even further out of control. However, it is not clear whether Iran, as the militia's most important supporter, will rush to help in the event of a war. The new Iranian government under President Masoud Pezeshkian is struggling with a severe economic crisis and is seeking a rapprochement with the West. Although Iran's military leadership announced retaliation after the killing of Hamas foreign leader Ismail Haniyeh at the end of July, this has yet to materialize.