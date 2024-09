What the parties plan to do with the IT infrastructure

Hundreds of millions of euros have been pumped into fiber optic expansion for years, but in some places in Austria the download rates that can be achieved are still modest. Mobile networks are tempting with 5G, which was unaffordable for a long time. Cyber attacks are becoming increasingly threatening and require reconnaissance and defense capacities. The Internet and its infrastructure have many construction sites - and the political parties that form a government after the election will have a say in how they are tackled. Krone+ asked the parties standing for election what plans they have for Austria's Internet infrastructure - and how they intend to guarantee its security.