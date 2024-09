Austria-Klagenfurt talent faces deportation

The super streak continues! Spittal remain unbeaten at home in the Carinthian league for the 15th time in a row. Although they were anything but satisfied with the 1:1 draw against St. Jakob/Ros. "We missed a lot of chances. The result is disappointing," sighed Spittal coach Philipp Dabringer. Especially because they were outnumbered from the 65th minute onwards - after Florian Rappitsch was shown a red card for goal theft - and Spittal ace Matteo Revelant also chased a penalty over the goal ten minutes before the end.