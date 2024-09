Meinhard Lukas: An enlightener with new visions

The supervisory board of the Linzer Veranstaltungsgesellschaft (LIVA) met today in the Brucknerhaus case. Meinhard Lukas was elected as the new chairman. The 54-year-old civil law professor and former university rector is regarded as a "non-partisan expert". In the "Krone" talk, Lukas outlines how he wants to clear everything up completely, how things will continue - and he comments on the "theater contract".