A business that people are happy to do without

"I decided to open our branch at a quarter to 2 a.m. and half an hour later the staff were there," says Beriz Salkic, branch manager of the Fetter branch in Stockerau, reporting on the spontaneous action taken last Sunday. He didn't have to convince his crew to work overtime at the weekend. "There was a strong team spirit. The customers were also very grateful." Pumps, hoses, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, buckets, squeegees - all the necessary products were packed into the shopping trolleys.