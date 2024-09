“Tourism tax also benefits locals”

The Tyrolean tourism tax has been the subject of heated debate in recent weeks. The tax has been levied on all businesses in Tirol since 1927, regardless of whether they derive direct or indirect economic benefits from tourism. The compulsory contribution flows into the respective tourism association. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Franz Staggl, spokesperson for the hotel industry in the province of Tyrol, warns against abolishing the tax: "We must not forget that the tax also fully benefits the locals."