NEOS top candidate Juvan: “I’m a hobby politician”

"Krone": School started again in Carinthia last week. As a father, not as a politician: What's wrong with our school system?

A lot of things! The last school reform was carried out in 1962. In concrete terms, the main problem is that - apart from the outdated content that is taught - schools do not have the structures that allow teachers to do what they are trained to do and what they are actually passionate about: teaching and imparting knowledge to our children. Because they are permanently bogged down with administrative stuff. That's why we need administrative staff in schools to take on this work. We need 20,000 more teachers to be able to respond to the issue of class sizes. Every euro we invest in our children's education is probably the best investment we can make.