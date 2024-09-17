krone.at live overview
Situation critical, but great hope for relief
Finally some relief is in sight: after five days of continuous rain, the cloud cover should also break up today over the flood-stricken regions in the east. A small glimmer of hope for those who have lost everything. You can find all the latest information from the flood areas live here again today.
The full extent of the disaster will only become apparent in the coming days and weeks, until the water has completely receded. Until then, eastern Austria will remain in crisis mode.
- For pupils, the same rules apply today, Tuesday, as on Monday: anyone who is unable to attend lessons due to traffic disruptions such as road closures or public transport failures is automatically excused.
- The Danube power plants in Lower Austria are at a standstill due to the flooding, and Verbund expects restrictions in electricity generation until the middle of the week.
- Due to the storm, large-scale blood donation campaigns were canceled, especially in Lower Austria. The Red Cross is now organizing short-term replacement options in order to maintain the supply of blood. (Information and dates: www.blut.at)
- ÖBB is maintaining its travel warning until Thursday evening and is asking people to refrain from non-essential travel.
- Vienna's subway lines are also operating with restrictions until further notice. Only the U1 is running on its entire route, all other lines are interrupted or are being shortened.
- Large companies also want to help: Mobile phone providers A1, Magenta and Drei have lifted the restrictions on data and free minutes within Austria until the end of the week.
- Coca-Cola is offering free drinks in McDonald's branches to all emergency services personnel in uniform.
Help us!
The flood situation in the country is getting worse - the "Krone" with our large family of readers and Caritas want to help those affected by the storms quickly and unbureaucratically. Volunteers who want to lend a hand can register online at fuereinand.at.
Caritas donation account:
Password "Katastrophenhilfe Österreich"
Erste Bank
BIC: GIBAATWWXXX
IBAN: AT 23 2011 1000 0123 4560
Flood hotline for those affected:
05/177 63 00 8 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
