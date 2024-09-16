Public transport, police & co.
A steady hand: how Vienna defies the flood horror
Fire department, rescue services, public transport, schools - crisis management without panic mode. Situation stable, but tense. What the Viennese are saying about the crisis.
When Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) peacefully invite you to a joint press conference two weeks before the national elections after discussing the situation, you know it's a crisis. "Vienna can flood," said Ludwig on Monday. "Also because flood protection was built many years ago against massive political resistance." Nehammer: "The federal government provides all the funds from the disaster fund. This is currently filled with 300 million euros."
Completely without panic mode
The fact is: Vienna's crisis management during the flood disaster worked in an exemplary manner and without panic mode. Just a few examples:
- Fire department: 500 employees plus volunteers were on duty around the clock. Many came back from vacation to pump out flooded cellars or clear trees from streets. Drones are still regularly used to monitor the situation from the air. At times, the emergency services received up to 100 calls per hour.
- Rescue: 17 missions since the start of the flood disaster with a total of ten minor injuries - mainly due to falls, hypothermia and accidents on wet roads. 210 rescue vehicles and 450 emergency personnel were on duty.
1009 parks
parks in Vienna. They are now closed as there is a risk of trees falling due to the undercutting of the ground.
- Police: Among other things, they took care of barriers and supported the fire department. 241 operations so far
- Public transport: Closed stations due to flooding cannot be avoided, but on the remaining trunk line, the subway trains were able to run without any problems. "There are precise guidelines and measures that come into force in the event of flooding. These were implemented immediately," explained a spokeswoman for Wiener Linien. She added: "Never before in history has a flood had such an impact on public transport operations." The masses of water that have been flooding the Pilgramgasse construction site for days are causing concern - construction delays are feared here. You can read what passengers say about the public transport system in the survey below.
- Schools: Most classes in the 700 schools held regular lessons. Where it was necessary to switch to emergency operation, there was supervision and distance learning. Even today, Tuesday, children and young people who were unable to leave the house due to the weather have been excused. City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (Neos) thanked the teachers.
- Electricity and gas supply: Since the beginning of the storms, there have been 290 disruptions, which were quickly rectified. 150 people were on duty around the clock.
- Drinking water reservoirs: Security of supply is guaranteed, according to the city. A landslide at the second high spring pipeline poses a challenge. Because a pumping station failed, 100 houses in Hinterhainbach above Penzing had to be supplied with water by MA 48 tankers on Monday.
We are a family business, so we have to get on with it. It takes me an hour longer to get to work, but the city has done the best it can.
Clarissa v., Bekleidungsgestalterin (26)
Bild: Lukas Zimmer
The intervals between public transport services are now noticeably longer. But this is an unusual situation, you have to be tolerant and patient.
Otto N., Pensionist (85)
Bild: Lukas Zimmer
I arrived from Burgenland without a second's delay, everything was perfect. I think the city managed it well, I can't complain.
Robert W., Pensionist (70)
Bild: Lukas Zimmer
I'm a little late. We received an email saying that all employees from Lower Austria can work from home and the Viennese should come to the office.
Ahu T., Büro- Fachkraft (35)
Bild: Lukas Zimmer
I'm only on the road for a doctor's appointment. My route - U1 and D-Wagen - hasn't changed, so I don't know what's closed anywhere.
Susanne L., Pensionistin (64)
Bild: Lukas Zimmer
I usually take the train into the city, but today I took the bus. It took an hour and a half. It's a storm, what's the city supposed to do?
Adrian S., Student (25)
Bild: Lukas Zimmer
One thing is certain: Vienna has come through the crisis well so far, but there are still some restrictions. So far, ten people have been slightly injured in Vienna. Most of them due to falling branches. The crisis team has therefore agreed to temporarily close the more than 1000 parks in Vienna to the public.
