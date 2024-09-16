Sturm, Salzburg & Co.
TV confusion! How to watch the European Cup starters
With the start of the season, not only the mode in all three European Cup soccer leagues is new. The channels on which the games can be seen in Austria have also changed.
There are no more live matches for the Champions League on free-to-air TV. The Austrian offshoot of the streaming service Canal+ will always show one match on Wednesday. This week will start with Sparta Prague against Red Bull Salzburg (18:45).
Sky shows almost all matches
However, the majority of the premier class can still be seen on Sky. The top dog among the pay-TV platforms is showing 17 of 18 matches per round in the new Champions League phase. This applies to all matches from Tuesday to Thursday, with the exception of the Salzburg match. Instead, the return of Sturm Graz to Europe's club elite will be broadcast on Thursday, when the Styrians host Stade Brest (9pm).
Rapids hit in Istanbul on Canal+
Canal+ has also acquired first rights for a Thursday match reserved for the Europa League and Conference League. The first match will be between AS Roma and Athletic Bilbao on September 26, followed a week later by Basaksehir Istanbul against SK Rapid. The remaining matches in these two European leagues will be shown by Sky. DAZN no longer has broadcasting rights in Austria.
ServusTV broadcasts live on Thursday
In future, ServusTV will broadcast one match on Thursdays on free-to-air TV, either from the Europa League or the Conference League. The opening week in these two leagues is an exception. The match between Manchester United and Twente Enschede will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 25. In addition, the Salzburg-based private broadcaster reports on the highlights of the Champions League every Tuesday. As usual, you can also follow all European Cup matches in the krone.at live ticker.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
