TV confusion! How to watch the European Cup starters

Sky shows almost all matches

However, the majority of the premier class can still be seen on Sky. The top dog among the pay-TV platforms is showing 17 of 18 matches per round in the new Champions League phase. This applies to all matches from Tuesday to Thursday, with the exception of the Salzburg match. Instead, the return of Sturm Graz to Europe's club elite will be broadcast on Thursday, when the Styrians host Stade Brest (9pm).