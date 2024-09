After a row over death slogan: angry letter to Hergovich

Representatives of the Provincial Health Agency (LGA) and SPÖ leader Sven Hergovich may meet in court in a few months' time. After the red junior hopeful had repeatedly and publicly stated in the media that there was a suspicion that possible mismanagement by the LGA could have led to deaths, the clinics sued the SPÖ leader. Hergovich, on the other hand, refuses to be defeated and wants to expose rather than cover up. Now he is also confronted with a nasty letter from the central works council Gottfried Feiertag.