Haas: “GAK? That’s the next stupid frog!”

"Krone": Mario, you embody SK Sturm. With a total of 550 appearances (451 of them in the Bundesliga) and 179 goals, you are and will remain the eternal record holder. When did the Sturm spirit take hold of you?

Mario Haas: At the age of eight, at home in the Schönausiedlung in Graz. There wasn't much else after school apart from soccer. When Sturm played, the estate was suddenly empty. A friend I used to play football with said: "Come to Sturm, they're looking for people". I went, but I didn't even know what to take with me. The first time I went, I wore long underpants.