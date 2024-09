That’s what’s behind Trump’s crazy pet peeve

"In Springfield, they eat the dogs. The people who came here are eating the cats," the former president said. "They're eating the pets of the people who live there." Astonished laughter from Kamala Harris, puzzled faces on millions of viewers in front of their TV sets. Did Donald Trump just claim that migrants were eating pets in Springfield, Ohio? He did. "I saw it on TV," he said, not even being dissuaded by the ABC presenter who contradicted him.