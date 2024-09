Rumors swirl after fire in asylum home

Even five days after the fire at the asylum accommodation in Schönau im Mühlkreis, there is still no peace in the village of 2000 souls. As reported, a fire completely destroyed the former "Oberndorfer Stub'm" and 16 refugees had to be relocated. After it was initially reported that there was no evidence of outside involvement, investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation discovered that fuel had been used to set the fire. An arsonist has not yet been identified.