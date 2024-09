“We’re just wondering what happened”

"We are just amazed." - Heidi Strauss, SP member of the provincial parliament and second deputy mayor of Marchtrenk, shakes her head at the interim report on the financial management of the municipal fire department. The issue is the lack of receipts for the past three years. "The fire department has until October 1 to get its accounts in order, then we'll talk about amounts. I'll have everything rigorously checked," says Strauss.