Vivo V40 review: A “people’s phone” for 550 euros?

For example, the V40 5G - not to be confused with the cheaper entry-level model V40 SE - places great emphasis on the camera and for the first time, an upper mid-range device has been equipped with a camera with Zeiss branding including a specially adapted camera app. This was previously reserved for Vivo's high-end X-series devices. Also rare in the €500 price range: an IP68 specification, which certifies the device's dust and a certain degree of water resistance. The design also stands out from the crowd - but is that enough? Krone+ has the test.