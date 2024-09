Bitter setback for Swiss skiing hopeful

"Very impressive"

The young Swiss star shone on several occasions last season. "Von Allmen embodies the rare combination of a strong technician and a sensitive glider," said ÖSV Alpine Director Herbert Mandl enthusiastically. And Felix Neureuther, Germany's former skiing figurehead, was also amazed: "What this Von Allmen can do is really impressive!" Let's hope that the injury doesn't set him back too far ...