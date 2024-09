Turns 60: “I already have a problem with the number”

Tack-tack-tack. Loud laughter and "Hellooo!" from afar. You hear Christa Kummer for a long time before you see her. Then she is standing in the middle of the ORF's huge newsroom, where otherwise a discreet whisper prevails. 1.64 meters tall, all in white and wearing high heels. One pair on her feet, one in her hand for the photos. Because the evening shoe show is a prominent part of the program.