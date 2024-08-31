EU plans new nuclear age, global advance

"A nuclear power plant will never be economically viable"

"We are as dismayed as we are outraged and are putting up resistance wherever we can," says Greenpeace Europe head Alexander Egit from Vienna. Once again, he warns of the high risks and recalls the devastating reactor disasters in Chernobyl and Fukushima. Egit also emphasizes that without exorbitantly high state subsidies, the costs can never be met: "A nuclear power plant will never be economically viable."