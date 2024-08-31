Nuclear shockwave
EU plans new nuclear age, global advance
Dismay and shock among domestic nuclear opponents: more than 30 countries around the world have already joined forces to ignite the nuclear turbo - with brand-new support coming from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of all people.
Back in spring, the world's "nuclear powers" pledged to launch a total nuclear offensive at an international nuclear energy summit in Brussels. The scary thing is that there are already more than 400 reactors in operation around the world producing electricity. "We are committed to fully exploiting the potential of nuclear energy," the alliance stated in a joint declaration.
Electricity from nuclear power plants is essential for reducing climate-damaging CO₂ emissions, it was emphasized. The meeting was attended by the heads of state and government from France, the Netherlands and Poland, as well as high-ranking representatives from the USA, China and Japan.
World Bank to co-finance nuclear reactors
Since then, there has been more or less open support not only for the construction of new nuclear power plants, but also for extending the lifespan of existing nuclear power plants. They also advocated the rapid deployment of newer and smaller reactors. What's more, international financial institutions such as the World Bank are also being brought into the nuclear boat!
The globally active financial institutions are being called upon to provide increased support. The lobbyists' hidden accusation is that alternative energy sources have so far been given preferential treatment by development banks.
Capacities to be tripled by 2050
At the World Climate Conference at the end of last year, around 20 countries announced their intention to triple their nuclear power generation capacity by 2050. France is increasingly turning out to be a nuclear grand nation - 56 out of 100 nuclear power plants in Europe, some of which are very dilapidated and therefore dangerous, are spread across the country on the Seine.
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, there are 415 reactors producing electricity worldwide. According to the lobby organization WNA, the USA stands out as the world's largest producer, followed by China and France.
France has a particular preference for nuclear energy
"Nuclear Napoleon" Emmanuel Macron has an appetite for even more radioactivity. The construction of 14 or more new plants is being considered. In addition, the operating life of existing power plants is to be extended, WWF expert Reinhard Uhrig sounds the alarm. But France's neighbor Belgium has also made a complete U-turn. In response to possible energy shortages due to the war in Ukraine, the phase-out has been postponed until 2035.
The only ray of hope: Spain remains committed to the phase-out. Poland is also planning to restart its nuclear energy program, while the Czech Republic is also planning to build new nuclear power plants.
"A nuclear power plant will never be economically viable"
"We are as dismayed as we are outraged and are putting up resistance wherever we can," says Greenpeace Europe head Alexander Egit from Vienna. Once again, he warns of the high risks and recalls the devastating reactor disasters in Chernobyl and Fukushima. Egit also emphasizes that without exorbitantly high state subsidies, the costs can never be met: "A nuclear power plant will never be economically viable."
This is further exacerbated by the fact that dwindling uranium deposits mean that the price of this raw material will continue to skyrocket. An additional drawback: due to the long construction times of the reactors, the technology is not suitable for making a difference in the fight against the increasingly dramatic climate crisis. WWF climate spokesperson Reinhard Uhrig adds: "Nuclear energy cannot be a clean or even CO₂-free solution. The unresolved issue of final storage of radioactive waste alone makes this argument absurd."
"Generating our own energy"
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also currently adding fuel to the debate by shamelessly calling for an expansion of nuclear energy. "When it comes to our energy, we have to generate our own energy," the CDU politician demanded at the Globesec security conference in Prague. This requires more energy generation from renewable sources, but also nuclear power and greater efficiency.
Von der Leyen cites the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine in particular as an argument for her demand. This, in turn, shows the frightening danger, as some nuclear power plants are under direct fire and could trigger a meltdown. The politician left open whether she also considers a return to the use of nuclear power in Germany to be appropriate. In her home country, the last nuclear power plant went out of operation in April 2023.
