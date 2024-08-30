Nico Langmann
“The biggest day of my sporting career!”
Wheelchair tennis player Nico Langmann celebrated an opening victory at Roland Garros, defeating South Korean Han Sung-bong 6:2, 0:6, 6:2 in front of his large fan club - and celebrated his first victory at his third Paralympic Games: "I've been working towards this my whole career!"
The "Krone" reports from Paris
The spectators jumped out of their seats, Nico Langmann threw his racket away in disbelief and was duly celebrated - it's done! In his third attempt, the 27-year-old Viennese celebrated his first victory at the Paralympic Games, beating South Korean Han Sung-bong 6:2, 0:6, 6:2 in round one on court ten of the historic tennis facility at Roland Garros. "This is the biggest day in my sporting career, I've been working towards this for years - it's incredible, it means everything to me."
His fan club, around 50 people consisting of family, friends and acquaintances who had flown to Paris, fell around Langmann's neck dressed in white "Team Nico" shirts and created an impressive atmosphere during the match. "It was a Davis Cup atmosphere," laughed Langmann. "It's so nice to be able to share this moment with all these people."
Uphill and downhill
After a match that was a rollercoaster ride for Langmann. He was 3:1 ahead at the start and was not deterred by a rain interruption that lasted around three hours - the first set went to the Viennese player 6:2. But then the thread suddenly broke. "I wanted to step up a gear, but that went wrong," said Langmann. He made too many mistakes and lost set two 0:6. He finally found his rhythm again in set three, converting his first match point after 1:24 hours.
Langmann will now face Dutchman Maikel Scheffers, former world number one and seeded 15th in Paris, in the second round on Sunday. "He's been on the tour for a long time, I know him well and have played against him several times. I've never won, but it was close. Of the seeds, he is certainly an opponent against whom something could be possible. I certainly played a few balls today that hurt him," said the Viennese, who will celebrate the day on Friday evening with a trip to Austria House and a toast with his closest friends. But it will be non-alcoholic! "I'll do without the beer - after all, I've really arrived in the tournament now."
Riegler fails early
Austria's second representative in the singles, Josef Riegler, was eliminated in the first round. The 49-year-old lost to Suresh Dharmasena from Sri Lanka 1:6, 3:6. "I'm bitterly disappointed, much more would have been possible," said Riegler after his last singles match of his career at the Paralympic Games. He is still competing in the doubles with Langmann, after a walk-through at the start, the second round will take place on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.