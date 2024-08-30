“The biggest day of my sporting career!”

Langmann will now face Dutchman Maikel Scheffers, former world number one and seeded 15th in Paris, in the second round on Sunday. "He's been on the tour for a long time, I know him well and have played against him several times. I've never won, but it was close. Of the seeds, he is certainly an opponent against whom something could be possible. I certainly played a few balls today that hurt him," said the Viennese, who will celebrate the day on Friday evening with a trip to Austria House and a toast with his closest friends. But it will be non-alcoholic! "I'll do without the beer - after all, I've really arrived in the tournament now."