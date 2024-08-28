“I think it could be done better”

Everything was there: doctors and land

Dr. Jakob Sobczak responded to this call. The man from Pichling is currently practicing medicine in Ansfelden. "I wouldn't give up my practice, but would run it part-time." However, he is aware that the future belongs to the primary care center model. Primary care centres have a number of advantages, as younger doctors in particular would like to work in a team and more flexible working time models can be implemented. "I looked at some centers and thought that some could be done better. I would like to do that," says Sobczak.