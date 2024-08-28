Primary care
“I think it could be done better”
General practitioner Jakob Sobczak, who is currently practising in Ansfelden, has responded to a call for interested doctors made by VP party leader Michaela Sommer. He would like to initiate a primary care center in Alt-Pichling with two colleagues who are friends.
For years, the "Krone" has repeatedly drawn attention to the worrying shortage of doctors in the south of Linz. In March, "white smoke" finally rose over the former barracks area in Ebelsberg and - as reported - the realization of a primary care center (PVZ) was fixed.
Two GPs retire
From next summer, three experienced doctors, who have already successfully built up the Enns medical center, and two young doctors will be ordained in a temporary container center including radiology and pharmacy - an important project for the south of Linz. Nevertheless, VP party leader Michaela Sommer warned at the end of July not to be satisfied with this: "Two deserving GPs are about to retire in Pichling, we need a primary care center here too." She then asked around and asked interested doctors to get in touch with her.
Everything was there: doctors and land
Dr. Jakob Sobczak responded to this call. The man from Pichling is currently practicing medicine in Ansfelden. "I wouldn't give up my practice, but would run it part-time." However, he is aware that the future belongs to the primary care center model. Primary care centres have a number of advantages, as younger doctors in particular would like to work in a team and more flexible working time models can be implemented. "I looked at some centers and thought that some could be done better. I would like to do that," says Sobczak.
Two colleagues are ready and waiting, and he also has a suitable plot of land in Pichling that still needs to be rededicated. The next step for Michaela Sommer is to bring the players together.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.