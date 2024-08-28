Recipe of the week
Toni Mörwald: “Mealtime is lifetime”
This time, cooking legend Toni Mörwald (Feuersbrunn am Wagram, Lower Austria) is Peter Lehner's guest in our show kitchen. The top chef talks about his decades-long love of the culinary arts, new kitchen trends and why, alongside his work as a culinary manager with a restaurant, hotel, catering (including Palazzo) etc., he is still passionate about cooking. Peter Lehner and Toni Mörwald cook and enjoy a delicious fish stew.
Fish stew
Ingredients: 500g mussels, 500g various fish (monkfish, red mullet, St. Pierre, shortfin bream, turbot, prawns) 200ml white wine, 2 shallots, 2 cloves garlic, 1 tomato, 200g finely chopped fennel, 100g finely chopped celery, 1 tsp tomato paste, 1g saffron, 250ml fish stock, parsley, dill, olive oil, lemon juice, chili, 250ml fish stock or lobster stock
Preparation: Finely dice the vegetables and sauté in olive oil for 10 minutes until translucent. Add the tomato purée and diced tomato and fry. Deglaze with wine and reduce, then pour in the stock. Now cut the fish into large pieces of the same size and add, after 2 minutes add the mussels and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the fresh herbs and season with salt and lemon.
Confit garlic
Ingredients: 100g peeled garlic, 100ml olive oil, 1 baguette
Preparation: Place the garlic and olive oil in a pan and cook for 30 minutes on a low heat without coloring. Cut the bread into slices and fry in a pan with olive oil until crispy. Spread with the confit garlic.
