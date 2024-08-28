Toni Mörwald: “Mealtime is lifetime”

Preparation: Finely dice the vegetables and sauté in olive oil for 10 minutes until translucent. Add the tomato purée and diced tomato and fry. Deglaze with wine and reduce, then pour in the stock. Now cut the fish into large pieces of the same size and add, after 2 minutes add the mussels and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the fresh herbs and season with salt and lemon.