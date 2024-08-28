Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Recipe of the week

Toni Mörwald: “Mealtime is lifetime”

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 15:30

This time, cooking legend Toni Mörwald (Feuersbrunn am Wagram, Lower Austria) is Peter Lehner's guest in our show kitchen. The top chef talks about his decades-long love of the culinary arts, new kitchen trends and why, alongside his work as a culinary manager with a restaurant, hotel, catering (including Palazzo) etc., he is still passionate about cooking. Peter Lehner and Toni Mörwald cook and enjoy a delicious fish stew.

comment0 Kommentare

Fish stew
Ingredients: 500g mussels, 500g various fish (monkfish, red mullet, St. Pierre, shortfin bream, turbot, prawns) 200ml white wine, 2 shallots, 2 cloves garlic, 1 tomato, 200g finely chopped fennel, 100g finely chopped celery, 1 tsp tomato paste, 1g saffron, 250ml fish stock, parsley, dill, olive oil, lemon juice, chili, 250ml fish stock or lobster stock

Preparation: Finely dice the vegetables and sauté in olive oil for 10 minutes until translucent. Add the tomato purée and diced tomato and fry. Deglaze with wine and reduce, then pour in the stock. Now cut the fish into large pieces of the same size and add, after 2 minutes add the mussels and simmer for 2 minutes. Add the fresh herbs and season with salt and lemon.

(Bild: krone.tv)
(Bild: krone.tv)

Confit garlic
Ingredients: 100g peeled garlic, 100ml olive oil, 1 baguette

Preparation: Place the garlic and olive oil in a pan and cook for 30 minutes on a low heat without coloring. Cut the bread into slices and fry in a pan with olive oil until crispy. Spread with the confit garlic.

(Bild: Peter Max)

P.MAX Schlafzimmer

Schlafzimmer-Einrichtung mit Boxspringbett

Individuell gestaltbare Wohnküchen mit Kochinsel (Bild: Pmax)

P.MAX Küche nach Maß

Individuell gestaltbare Wohnküchen mit Kochinsel

(Bild: Pmax)

Wohnzimmereinrichtung

Maßgefertigte TV-Wände und Raumteiler von P.MAX

(Bild: KMM)

Newsletter abonnieren

Waren und Gutscheine von gesamt 1.140,- Euro gewinnen

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf